Slash thinks Metallica’s ‘Garage Days’ is “one of the best cover records of all-time”

Legendary Weapons N’ Roses guitarist Slash has shared that he thinks Metallica‘s ‘Garage Days’ is without doubt one of the finest cowl albums of all-time.

Chatting with Intercourse Pistols guitarist Steve Jones on his 95.5 KLOS radio present Jonsey’s Jukebox, Slash mentioned Weapons N’ Roses’ 1993 covers album ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.

Explaining who picked which tracks for the album, Slash mentioned: “Duff [McKagan] picked a couple. ‘Since I Don’t Have You’ (by The Skyliners), I remember [Axl Rose] had brought it up, and I’d always loved that song, so I was, like, ‘Yeah, that’d be a great song to do.’ I think ‘Hair Of The Dog’ (by Nazareth] was one of the ones that he and I both wanted to do. But, yeah, everybody sort of threw ideas in the hat.”

“It was a hell of a lot of fun. It was very spontaneous and it was recorded in different studios around – well, some stuff was in the States; I think we recorded some stuff in, I wanna say Canada – don’t quote me on that. But I know that there were different studios, different locations while we were on the road. So we would just pop in. And [‘Since I Don’t Have You’], I remember we just rented out some studio in the middle of the country somewhere – just found it, booked it, went in there and whipped it out. So it was a lot of fun to make.”

Slash went on to confess that he was a fan of canopy albums. “Just being able to do an interpretation of a song that you really like [is really cool],” he defined. “Some cover records are better than others. But the ones where the artist really relates to the original material and it becomes part of their personality when they re-record it, I think that’s really cool. I thought ‘Garage Days’ from Metallica (referring to the band’s 1987’s ‘The $5.98 E.P.: Garage Days Re-Revisited’) was one of the best cover records of all-time. It was great.”

Metallica’s ‘The $5.98 EP – Garage Days Re-Revisited’ featured covers of Diamond Head’s ‘Helpless’, Killing Joke’s ‘The Wait’, Holocaust’s ‘The Small Hours’ and medley of the Misfits’ ‘Last Caress’ and ‘Green Hell’.

In the meantime, Weapons N’ Roses have confirmed that they’ll return to the UK and Europe subsequent summer season for a large tour — with two London stadium reveals now confirmed.

The rock icons, who final performed the UK in 2018, will convey the ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Might 29 and 30 as a part of a brand new run of stadium reveals.