Slashing the Royal security arrangements for Prince Harry and Meghan will be part of negotiations

Slashing the Royal safety preparations for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shall be a part of the negotiations at tomorrow’s crunch ‘Sandringham Summit’, The Mail on Sunday understands.

Buckingham Palace, the Cupboard Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill and the House Workplace have already mentioned the way forward for the couple’s taxpayer-funded bodyguards.

Their present safety invoice is estimated to be between £600,00zero and £1 million a 12 months, however this price is decreased by the truth that the couple at present dwell in Windsor – one of the closely protected elements of Britain.

There’s an ongoing Whitehall evaluation into who will get armed safety from the Metropolitan Police, with the risk evaluation judged by the Royal and VIP Govt Committee led by impartial retired official Sir Richard Mottram. Sources have informed this newspaper that Safety Minister Brandon Lewis and House Secretary Priti Patel have burdened the significance of continued – if decreased – safety for the pair.

One Whitehall insider stated: ‘Look at the terror threat, look at the rise of Right-wing extremists and look at who has been jailed already for what threats. There is no way the UK will turn their back on Harry and Meghan, but things will certainly have to be reviewed.’

The Sussexes shall be informed their safety workforce is prone to be scaled again in the event that they participate in fewer Royal occasions.

The safety degree for Royals is elevated because of the truth that their engagements are printed upfront, resulting in a larger risk.

Nonetheless it’s understood that the Metropolitan Police is eager to see the variety of Royals and Ministers receiving the safety scaled again because of issues concerning the spiralling safety price range.

Royal safety officers drive by means of Windsor at present because it emerged Harry and Meghan need to hold their taxpayer-funded bodyguards regardless of quitting as senior royals – however the Met may refuse

This evaluation can be wanting on the preparations for Prince Andrew, who’s not on frontline Royal duties following his disastrous BBC interview within the wake of the Epstein scandal.

After their announcement to step down from frontline Royal duties the Sussexes printed the next assertion on their SussexRoyal.com web site: ‘It is long established policy not to comment upon the protective security arrangements and their related costs for members of the Royal Family or their residences.’