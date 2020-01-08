Slaughterhouse worker reveals reality of killing 250 cows a day

By Jo Tweedy For Mailonline

A former slaughterhouse worker has revealed the brutal actuality of working in an abattoir, saying the job made her really feel bodily sick and the odor of demise hung ‘thickly’ within the air.

The unnamed employee, who spent six years working in a UK abattoir as a high quality management supervisor, stated the expertise affected her psychological well being and noticed one in all her colleagues left suicidal by the each day slaughter of cattle.

Chatting with BBC Tales, the girl stated she had as soon as dreamed of being a vet – however was left with nightmares after her job noticed her compelled to make a each day journey previous a skip stuffed with cows’ heads, the place she would really feel ‘a whole lot of pairs of eyes watching her’.

She additionally revealed fears for her personal bodily security, calling the atmosphere ‘harmful and brutal’ as she described how the animals died in graphic element.

‘There have been numerous events when, regardless of following all the procedures for beautiful, slaughterers would get kicked by an enormous, spasming cow as they hoisted it as much as the machine for slaughter.’

Life within the killing manufacturing unit was so bleak that one in all her colleagues, she stated, had been pushed to the brink of suicide.

She reveals how the employee, who was ‘a little bit of a joker’, admitted he’d been stricken by suicidal ideas after breaking down in entrance of her at some point, one thing she places all the way down to the each day grind of working in such a harrowing atmosphere.

The previous high quality management supervisor stated situations within the unnamed slaughterhouse have been harmful with ‘spasming’ cows typically kicking out at employees

Regardless of an increase within the variety of individuals changing into vegetarian or vegan, the UK nonetheless kills round 2.6 million cattle, 10 million pigs, 14.5 million sheep and lambs and 950 million birds for human consumption, in keeping with the Humane Slaughter Affiliation.

Underneath UK legal guidelines, animals should be successfully restrained and shocked ‘rendering it insensible to ache’ earlier than being slaughtered shortly.