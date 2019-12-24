Sleepy Ola Driver Suspended After Passenger Complains In Mumbai

Ola mentioned it had suspended the motive force.

Mumbai:

A driver was suspended by cab agency Ola after a passenger complained that he was sleepy on the wheel and got here near crashing into different automobiles a number of occasions through the trip.

Thane resident Prashant Rao mentioned the incident occurred on December 15 when he hailed an Ola cab from Lokandwala in Andheri to his dwelling in neigbouring Thane some thirty minutes previous midnight.

Mr Rao mentioned he needed to drive the automotive for a significant a part of the journey as the motive force was unable to stay awake after some time.

“I found driver Rashid Ahmed Sayyad sleeping even before the journey began. I was sitting beside the driver and he occasionally dozed off. He missed hitting a car two or three times. He fell asleep when the car was on a bridge as well,” Mr Rao mentioned.

“I registered a complaint with Ola the next day as I was unable to connect to their helpline after the ride. The driver told me had been driving the cab without a break since 4am that day,” he mentioned.

Ola mentioned it had suspended the motive force.

“The driver partner will have to undergo counseling, retraining and demonstrate corrective action to be eligible to re-register on the platform,” mentioned a Ola spokesperson.

A union functionary mentioned they’re compelled to drive 29 days a month for nearly 14-15 hours.

“If they don’t drive for long periods, like 14-15 hours, they cannot give the daily lease amount to Ola, Uber etc,” mentioned Anand Kute, organising secretary of Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh.

Part 13 of Motor Transport Employees Act stipulates that an “adult motor transport worker shall be required or allowed to work for more than eight hours in any day and forty-eight hours in any week”.