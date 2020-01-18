Slipknot: Ban of spiked collars at Glasgow show branded “ridiculous”

A ban on spiked collars at Slipknot‘s present in Glasgow tonight (January 18) has sparked outrage among the many steel neighborhood.

The US steel band are scheduled to carry out as a part of their ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ tour on the Hydro tonight, however earlier than followers attend they may need to check out a listing of banned equipment the venue have printed.

Spiked collars, giant belt buckles and enormous chain wallets are among the many objects featured. The complete listing of things embrace: laser pointers, fireworks, candles, whistles and indicators.

Promoters for the occasion, Cosa Nostra PR, have requested comparable restrictions at earlier gigs, the BBC experiences.

Donald MacLeod, the proprietor of the Storage and Cathouse rock golf equipment in Glasgow, who had been collaborating on occasions with the Scottish Occasion Campus (SEC) for yr, described the transfer as “a joke.”

He mentioned: “We’ve by no means had points like this on costume. It’s unimaginable. I need to admit I burst out laughing and thought this was a joke.

“What I’ve discovered operating the Cathouse – which is an iconic establishment – is we’ve had all manners of costume codes, be it emo, goth, heavy metallers and hip hop. All of them have a model and an id – nostril rings or tattoos – and it’s in all probability the most secure and friendliest membership that I’ve had.

“Sure there have been incidents, however folks police themselves they usually take care of one another. We have now placed on many exhibits within the SEC of an identical calibre equivalent to 9 Inch Nails and no one was flung out and there have been no issues.

“There were more problems at Still Game and there were no high heeled buckled boots there. You get more fighting at a darts match.”

He added: “I can’t see how telling people not to wear big boots is going to prevent fires, it’s ridiculous.”

Slipknot carry out stay at Dublin’s 3Arena (Getty)

Hydro workers have mentioned that the ban is consistent with comparable restrictions at different UK venues throughout the band’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ tour.

A spokesperson for The SSE Hydro advised the BBC: “We would like everybody attending an occasion right here to have an satisfying expertise.

“However, there are restrictions on what is allowed into the SSE Hydro and these can vary – this is related to the safety of everyone attending events here and to the security of the venue.”

Talking to STV Information, one fan mentioned of the ban: “I know the Hydro does tend to have a lot of security in place and that’s fair enough, but when you’re seeing that it’s belt buckles and wallets, 99% of that stuff is ideally what people who go to this gig want to wear.”

She continued: “The boots I’ve got for it are metal with spikes, can’t wear them. I had a leather jacket with spikes on it, can’t wear that. Spiked dog collar, can’t wear that. Pretty much most of the outfits that a lot of these people tend to wear are straight up banned.”

One other fan mentioned: “I believe it’s fairly absurd as a result of in case you consider rock and heavy music, loads of it’s to do with style – folks specific themselves via it.

“So you’re stopping people’s expression, especially because they’re at a gig.”

