Slipknot’s Corey Taylor calls out streaming services for low paying royalties

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has referred to as out streaming providers for paying “lower than pennies” relating to royalties.

Talking in a brand new interview, the frontman took intention at exploitive royalty charges and revealed simply how little the band receives.

“You are being paid less than pennies,” he advised the Irish Occasions. “In the United States, they have passed the legislation [the Music Modernization Act 2018] but it is being appealed. I am hoping that it will be struck down.”

Persevering with, he shared that YouTube pay the least out of the music streaming platforms. “A million streams on YouTube is 0.04 per cent of a penny,” he mentioned. “On 1,000,000 streams you get $400 and that’s simply me doing shitty math in my head.

“Individuals can’t reside on that and there’s not lots of people who get these numbers. Nearly all of this goes to the file label anyway. The streaming providers are usually not prepared to pay the skills who write the songs and makes the music and but they’re sitting on billions of .

“They are buying whole blocks of buildings and then taking over floors in there and yet they don’t want to pay the people who made the money for them. It’s insane. It’s tough all over in a lot of ways. Something has to change. I don’t know what that will be.”

Taylor additionally shared that a few of his pals, who had been in fashionable bands, have needed to retire as a result of they had been unable to make good cash from streaming.

“If the streaming systems paid more online with how publishing in radio pays – people could make a living,” he mentioned. “I have had friends of mine who have had to retire and they are popular bands because they can’t make a living. Mid-card bands and lower, it is hard for them. It almost pays better to play the local pub and do the door deal. You make more money doing that than making an album. Labels don’t take the same chances but they are taking the lion’s share of the money because of the way it is set up.”

He added: “Until the artist is paid fairly, it is going to be a constant fucking battle. I saw this coming years ago. I haven’t got a problem with streaming. I have got a problem with how these streaming services rip off the artist and I’ll say that until the day I die.”

Slipknot are at present on their UK and European tour, the remaining UK dates are as follows:

January

17 – Newcastle, Utilita Enviornment



18 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro



20 – Sheffield, Flydsa Enviornment



21 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Enviornment



22 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Enviornment



24 – Birmingham, Birmingham Enviornment



25 – London, The O2

In the meantime, Corey Taylor has warned the Democratic Social gathering that they threat handing Donald Trump one other presidential time period if they don’t “get on the same page.”

The Slipknot frontman’s stark warning got here as he was requested if the divisive US President was more likely to win a second time period on the upcoming 2020 election.