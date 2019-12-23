Slipknot’s Corey Taylor says he’s finished writing a horror movie

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has revealed that he’s completed writing a horror film.

Talking to Kerrang!, the frontman revealed his plans for the gory flick: “I wrote a script for a horror movie that I’m really stoked about. And I just broke the skin on book five, so I’m working on that as well. I’ve got a lot of things going on, but I’m also making sure there’s plenty of time for my family, my marriage and home. God knows, you never know how much time you’re gonna get there.”

In a separate interview with Rolling Stone,Taylor burdened that it was nonetheless early days on the mission – with finance nonetheless being actively sought.

“I’m actually working on a movie right now. I finished a script and I’m aggressively looking for investors and producers. I’ve got all this stuff that I still want to get out of my system,” he stated.

