Sløtface share spiky new track ‘Tap The Pack’ from new album ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’

Sløtface have shared a model new single ‘Tap The Pack’.

The quick, candy and spiky single is the sixth to be launched from the band’s forthcoming second album, ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’, following a slew of tracks shared all through 2019.

They embody the likes of pop-punk banger ‘Telepathic’, the local weather crisis-tackling ‘Sink Or Swim’, and the explosive ‘S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’

All of the above tracks will function on the band’s upcoming album, which is launched on January 31 through Propellor Recordings.

The band describe the brand new album, which sees them co-produce alongside Sigrid and Aurora-producer Odd Martin Skålnes as “more minimalistic,” “braver” and extra “raw” than their 2017 debut.

The Norwegian band even be following up the discharge with an expansive run of headline UK tour dates:

MARCH

14 – Southampton, The Joiners



15 – Bristol, Louisiana



16 – Cardiff, Clwb ifor Bach



18 – Nottingham, Bodega Social Membership



19 – Liverpool, Arts Membership Loft



20 – Leeds, Headrow Home



21 – Newcastle, Assume Tank



23 – Glasgow, Broadcast



24 – Manchester, Deaf Institute



26 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds



27 – London, The Storage



28 – Brighton, Patterns

The exhibits comply with a current run with PUP. Catching the 2 bands’ London gig, we gave 5 stars out of 5 to a gig stuffed with “community, power and riffs upon riffs from two of punk’s finest.”