Sloth Bear Cub Rescued, Reunited With Mother In Maharshtra

Gondia:

A sloth bear cub, who was separated with its mom, was rescued close to the Koka Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra’s Gondia on Thursday.

The cub was born within the pipe of a canal by the highway, it stepped out when the mom had gone into the forest, the official mentioned on Friday.

“People soon gathered at the spot after noticing the one and half month old cub. The mother bear returned but got agitated due to the crowd and retreated into the forest. A team led by Range Forest Officer Vivek Rajurkar rescued the cub who was drenched and shivering,” he mentioned.

The cub was taken to the forest division workplace, fed milk after which introduced again and positioned on the identical spot within the night, the official knowledgeable.

“The mother bear appeared and took the cub into its den a little while later,” he mentioned.