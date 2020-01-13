Slugfest at a California conference has inspired a politician to propose a new law

It wouldn’t be essentially the most typical means for politicians to assist create a regulation.

In Might, two councilmen received into an argument at a convention in Indian Wells that changed into a brawl. The slugfest ended up involving 4 of the politicians from the Metropolis of Commerce and left one councilman, Leonard Mendoza, mendacity on the bottom unconscious, his legs and arms splayed out for everybody to see on social media.

There have been ripple results: the California Contract Cities Assn., the nonprofit advocacy group that hosted the convention, suspended Commerce’s membership and a prison investigation was launched by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Division, although no fees have been filed.

Now, Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), whose district contains Commerce, plans to introduce laws geared toward giving the California auditor the authority to look at the funds of presidency lobbying organizations reminiscent of Contract Cities.

“These groups are extensions of governments and therefore taxpayers themselves — who don’t expect governmental activities in drunken brawls and mismanagement of funds,” Garcia stated in an announcement.

The seminar held in Indian Wells that introduced elected officers from everywhere in the state had training panels, but it surely additionally included a golf event and swag luggage containing wine and tickets without cost alcoholic drinks at sponsored occasions, Garcia stated. The fee to attend was $600 per individual.

“For local governments and school boards to be bankrolling parties and padding personal bank accounts is a slap in the face to California residents, who are often working-class and struggling to make ends meet,” she stated.

Commerce Metropolis Councilman Leonard Mendoza. (Leonard Mendoza)

It definitely isn’t uncommon for unhealthy habits by native officers to encourage the creation of recent legal guidelines.

Essentially the most well-known latest instance in Southern California occurred because of the 2010 corruption scandal within the metropolis of Bell. The revelation of big salaries for some council members and metropolis directors — together with one making effectively over $1 million a 12 months — led to new legal guidelines, together with pension reform and necessities to publish authorities salaries on official web sites.

Town of Vernon averted being disincorporated by the state, however the politically colourful industrial city impressed the second season of HBO’s “True Detective.”

Had been it to return to fruition, Garcia’s proposed laws would increase Meeting Invoice 187, which established the Excessive-Danger Native Authorities Company program inside the state auditor’s workplace. This system, created because of the wage scandal in Bell, has led to the identification of greater than a dozen authorities companies with fiscal issues reminiscent of Compton, San Gabriel and San Fernando, to call a couple of. As of now, the state doesn’t have direct oversight of taxpayer in native authorities associations.

Marcel Rodarte, govt director of the California Contract Cities Assn., stated the group was not contacted by Garcia or her workplace about any potential issues relating to its operation.

“We are disappointed about the gross mischaracterization and slanderous comments directed at the California Contract Cities Assn.,” Rodarte stated. “The [association] has advocated to strengthen local control for more than 63 years and makes every effort to be transparent and prudent with all taxpayers and other funds invested into the organization.”

Commerce Mayor Professional Tem Ivan Altamirano. (Ivan Altamirano)

Lengthy earlier than the shoving, cursing and punching, Mendoza and Mayor Professional Tem Ivan Altamirano, who was accused of sucker-punching his colleague and beginning the melee, had been at odds with one another over marijuana companies working of their metropolis.

The problem had divided not solely the council however residents of Commerce, a working-class industrial city southeast of downtown L.A. Many residents imagine this rigidity performed a key function within the struggle.

Mendoza stated that he was in the midst of a dialog when Altamirano interrupted. He stated he informed his council colleague to step away. Shortly after, Mendoza stated he felt a blow and awoke in a hospital. Within the room had been his spouse and a regulation enforcement officer.

An legal professional for Altamirano disputed Mendoza’s account and stated his consumer was the primary to be punched.

The brawl additionally concerned Mayor John Soria, Councilman Hugo Argumedo and about seven different individuals, together with political consultants, authorities distributors and elected officers. Soria, Argumedo and Altamirano couldn’t be reached for remark.

The Sheriff’s Division submitted the case to the Riverside County district legal professional’s workplace in July 2019 for doable prosecution, stated John Corridor, spokesman for the workplace. The company wouldn’t say why the case has not progressed since.

“All I can say is that it is still under review,” Corridor stated.

In a cellphone interview Friday, Mendoza stated the seminar feels extra like a weekend social gathering as a result of so few elected officers attend the panels and distributors entertain officers.

That sentiment has been echoed by council members from different cities who informed The Occasions they’ve stopped attending the seminars.

Mendoza stated he hopes officers will now take conferences extra critically.

“This is going to be a good thing,” he stated of Garcia’s proposed invoice. “The way I see it, if something gets audited, then whatever is wrong will get fixed.”