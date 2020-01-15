Slurs Fly As Gautam Gambhir, Aam Aadmi Party Battle Over Delhi Freebies

Gautam Gambhir identified that freebies, over time, lose their worth for individuals.

New Delhi:

Free energy and water to the individuals of Delhi triggered intense acrimony at the moment between the ruling Aam Aadmi Celebration and the BJP’s Gautam Gambhir. Whereas AAP’s Sanjay Singh took on the East Delhi MP at a press convention, the cricketer-turned-politician hit again on Twitter, not simply at AAP, however its chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal’s freebies to the individuals of Delhi — energy, water and public transport for girls — had drawn a lot criticism from the BJP after they had been launched. Within the run as much as the meeting elections in Delhi, they’ve develop into large political points.

Whereas Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has promised to offer “five times more” if the BJP involves energy, Gautam Gambhir identified that freebies, over time, lose their worth for individuals. This is the reason governments, he added, impose a nominal cost for these companies, Mr Gambhir had mentioned.

This morning, AAP’s Sanjay Singh took on Mr Gambhir over the remark. The senior chief accused the East Delhi MP of “hypocrisy”, mentioning that he was bashing the federal government regardless that he continues to take pleasure in free services.

“Gautam Gambhir says he is against free services but he himself enjoys 50,000 free units of electricity and other facilities that an MP is entitled to,” Mr Singh informed the media. “If Gautam Gambhir is against free services that benefits the poor, he should surrender the free facilities including 50,000 units of electricity that an MP is entitled to. This is sheer display of hypocrisy,” he added.

An instantaneous response got here from Gautam Gambhir.

I’ve NEVER mentioned that POOR shouldn’t get free companies. Solely that individuals who CAN afford needs to be charged a nominal quantity!! FYI – I’ve not taken a single govt profit in eight months in contrast to your hypocrite CM who had been promoting himself on the taxpayers’ expense for five yrs https://t.co/s0vHCICpOc — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 15, 2020

For the approaching elections, the AAP has promised free WiFi, free transport for college kids, free pilgrimage for senior residents and waiver of growth prices for brand new water and sewer connections.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister additionally mentioned, “People say AAP gives “freebies” – but our “freebies” have placed ₹30,000 crore annually in the hands of people creating demand in Delhi’s economy, and high GSDP growth. We did this without increasing your taxes, and still maintained a Budget surplus.”

Addressing the query of how AAP funds these services, Mr Kejriwal had taken a veiled dig on the BJP’s Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

“We allowed free travel to women in public transport buses and the opposition raised noise over it. People ask where did the money for it come from. The chief minister of a state bought a plane worth Rs 191 crore for himself. I did not buy a plane and instead made travel free for my sisters,” Mr Kejriwal mentioned.