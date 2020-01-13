January 12, 2020 | 11:41pm

President Trump’s Senate trial might have witnesses in any case.

Sen. Susan Collins on Friday confirmed she is working with a “fairly small group” of fellow Republican senators to make sure witnesses might be referred to as.

“We should be completely open to calling witnesses,” Collins (R-Maine) stated Friday, the Bangor Every day Information reported.

“I am hopeful that we can reach an agreement on how to proceed with the trial that will allow the opportunity for both the House and the president’s counsel if they choose to do so.”

Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has additionally had current conversations with the Senate’s minority Democratic management, one supply conversant in the negotiations instructed The Submit on Thursday.

Democratic Senate leaders together with Minority Chief Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are hoping that 4 GOP senators will break with their get together and be a part of Democrats in demanding sure witnesses.

Reps for Collins didn’t instantly make clear if the Republicans are working with Schumer.

Romney spokeswoman Liz Johnson denied he was working with Democrats — calling it “100 percent fake news” — however pointed to the senator’s public remarks this week that he’s “comfortable” with the Clinton precedent of deciding on witnesses in the course of the trial.

Collins revived the problem as Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday ended her standoff with Senate Republicans with out forcing a deal.

Collins and fellow average Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) appeared to aspect with McConnell this week on deciding on witnesses after the trial begins — as carried out throughout Invoice Clinton’s 1999 trial.

In that occasion, the Senate deposed however didn’t hear dwell testimony from Clinton witnesses, together with Monica Lewinsky.

Murkowski’s workplace didn’t instantly say if she is amongst Collins’ group.

Republicans maintain simply 53 seats within the Senate. Fifty-one votes are wanted to determine trial guidelines and name witnesses.

Democrats wish to name witnesses together with White Home performing chief of employees Mick Mulvaney and former Nationwide Safety Advisor John Bolton.

McConnell says Democrats had the chance throughout Home impeachment proceedings, and that they can’t dictate Senate guidelines.

Some Republicans, corresponding to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), firmly oppose calling witnesses, however Trump, impeached over his request that Ukraine examine Democrats, has expressed curiosity.

Trump stated Thursday, “I’m going to leave it to the Senate, but I’d like to hear from the whistleblower, I’d like to hear from shifty Schiff, I’d like to hear from Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.”

A McConnell spokesman didn’t instantly supply remark.