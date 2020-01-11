Smart Bomb, Futuristic Combat Vehicle In Pipeline: Ordnance Factory Board

Ordnance factories are additionally planning to supply guided artillery ammunition rounds for the military. (File)

Nagpur:

The Ordnance Manufacturing facility Board (OFB) is planning to introduce “smart bombs” and would quickly roll out a “Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle” made for the Indian Military, a prime official mentioned in Nagpur on Saturday.

The primary-ever convention of staff of 41 ordnance factories within the nation is being held on the Nationwide Academy for Defence Manufacturing at Ambajhari close to Nagpur.

Director Normal Ordnance Factories and Chairman Ordnance Factories Board Hari Mohan informed reporters that the convention would give attention to “themes important for the transformation of ordnance factories into modern and business-oriented organisations”.

Ordnance factories had been additionally planning to fabricate “smart bombs” or guided artillery ammunition rounds of 81mm, 51mm, 120mm and 130mm caliber, he knowledgeable.

A “Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle” for the Indian Military was additionally within the works, he added.

“OFB started manufacturing Armoured Personal Carriers for the army from 1983-84. But now the OFB has developed its own Futuristic Infantry Combat (FIC) Vehicle for the army,” he mentioned.

“It is almost 85 percent ready. In coming months the FIC will be fully ready and exhibited in the next Defence exhibition,” Mr Mohan added.