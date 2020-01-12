Smart motorway crash victims’ families beg government to scrap the ‘death-trap’ scheme

Devastated households have launched a recent plea to the federal government to ban good motorways after family members have been killed on the roads.

Members of the Damaged Hearts Membership, a Whatsapp group arrange by victims’ kin, referred to as on the PM to ditch the ‘death-trap’ scheme and restore onerous shoulders.

Dev Naran, eight, from Leicestershire, died immediately when the Toyota Yaris he was in – which was stopped on a shoulder open to site visitors – was hit at 56mph on the M6 in Might 2018.

On Might 31 2018, Dev’s granddad Bhanuchandra Lodhia, 70, was driving alongside the highway with him within the again and his cousin Ria Soni, 20, within the entrance passenger seat.

It isn’t recognized why Mr Lodhia stopped on the occasional onerous shoulder along with his hazard lights on.

A police investigation established the automobile was stationary for simply 45 seconds earlier than lorry driver Paul Kiddy, 62, from Hampshire, hit the Toyota at about 56mph.

Dev’s mom Meera, 36, advised the Sunday Occasions Journal: ‘I miss him daily. I do not need every other households to undergo like mine has suffered. The federal government has to revive the onerous shoulders on these motorways till they’ll discover a strategy to make them protected.’

Street chiefs declare the revamped routes – which do not need a tough shoulder – are protected as a result of they’ve regularly-spaced refuges.

However their security have come into query after 9 drivers misplaced their lives after breaking down on carriageways final yr.

Jason Mercer, 44, was killed simply 15 minutes after saying goodbye to his spouse Claire, 43, when an 18-tonne HGV smashed into him on the M1 close to Sheffield in June.

Mr Mercer was the fifth individual killed on the identical 16-mile stretch of the M1 in simply 10 months, whereas hundreds of different folks have been left stranded on the facet of the highway.

Mrs Mercer from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, stated: ‘The hazards are solely simply beginning to come out. How has the federal government allowed Highways England to function these deadly roads?’

She claimed her husband would nonetheless be alive if there had been a tough shoulder.

Tons of of miles of motorways throughout England have been transformed into good motorways, that means the onerous shoulder is used as both a everlasting or part-time operating lane.

Crimson Xs are used to point when a lane is closed, resembling when a car has damaged down away from emergency lay-bys.

Motoring teams have warned they create a security danger as autos that break down in reside lanes danger being hit from behind.

Derek Jacobs, 83, was killed on the M1’s northbound carriageway in Derbyshire in March after his van stopped within the first lane.

Police stated the 83-year-old’s white Volkswagen Crafter could have come to a halt due to a mechanical fault earlier than it was hit by a purple Ford Ka, which was then struck by a coach.

His son Matthew is offended that there was no onerous shoulder for rescuers to make use of, which he claims would have helped them attain his father faster.

He added: ‘Dad died on the scene. I do not understand how lengthy he lived earlier than he died. However I do know he was nonetheless alive after the crash.’

Figures revealed 19,316 motorists suffered the horror of breaking down in a reside lane in 2017 and 2018 – a charge of 26 drivers a day.

This accounted for 38 per cent of all stoppages on good motorways.

The AA has described it as ‘merely unacceptable’ and stated motorists might die until ‘pressing motion’ is taken to enhance security.

The variety of motorway deaths is growing, with 107 killed on motorways in 2018 – up eight per cent on 2017.