Right now noticed the introduction of the ultimate character for Fighter Cross 1, who as you have got seen, is Byleth from Fireplace Emblem: Three Homes. The second Fighter Cross has been introduced and will probably be accessible for pre-purchase on 28th January, which is similar day as Byleth involves Tremendous Smash Bros Final. The Fighter Cross 2 will comprise 6 characters launched by December 2021.

Excellent news, fighters. Tremendous #SmashBrosUltimate Fighters Cross Vol. 2 will probably be accessible for pre-purchase on 1/28! This Fighters Cross will comprise…6 fighters! It additionally features a bonus Mii Swordfighter outfit, Historic Soldier Gear, which will probably be accessible to be used on 1/28. pic.twitter.com/Mg8DafbHjk — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) January 16, 2020