Smith leads Discovery Canyon to 53-43 victory over Air Academy

January 21, 2020
The Discovery Canyon Thunder defeated the Air Academy Kadets by a rating of 53-43 on Friday.

Discovery Canyon was paced in scoring by Jaxon Smith who put up 15 factors whereas additionally recording three rebounds and one help. Ethan Corridor had a notable evening, scoring 15 factors.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Discovery Canyon heading to play Falcon and Air Academy taking up Cheyenne Mountain.

Air Academy has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.

This story was created with expertise supplied by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is accessible.

