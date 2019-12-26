Smoke After Brake Jam Creates Panic On Board Pawan Express

Throughout binding, the practice brakes generally get jammed with wheels. (File)

Mumbai:

Smoke emanating from wheels of the Darbhanga-bound Pawan Specific resulting from a brake jam triggered panic amongst passengers close to two suburban stations immediately.

The incident occurred twice between 1 pm and a pair of pm close to Kalyan and Titwala stations, positioned 45 km and 60 km away, respectively, from right here in neighbouring Thane district.

The practice was halted at each the areas for 10 to 15 minutes resulting from brake-binding of the ability generator van, Central Railway’s chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar mentioned.

Throughout binding, the practice brakes generally get jammed with wheels.

For the reason that energy generator coach was surrounded by thick white smoke, the passengers on board the practice panicked.

“However, the railway authorities appealed to them not to worry. “Such issues hardly ever occur however there was nothing unsafe. We appealed to folks to not panic,” he mentioned.

The primary brake jam incident occurred when the practice was approaching Kalyan station round 1 pm. The second incident occurred when practice crossed Titwala station at 1.50 pm, one other railway official mentioned.

The practice was held at each the areas for 10 to 15 minutes every due to the difficulty, he mentioned.

Railway personnel attended to it and the practice, which runs each day between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus right here and Darbhanga (in Bihar), later left for his onward journey, Sutar mentioned.