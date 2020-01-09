Smriti Irani Hits Out At MK Stalin’s DMK, Congress Over CAA

Smriti Irani was addressing a public assembly in Tamil Nadu (File)

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India]:

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday hit out on the Congress and MK Stalin’s DMK, accusing them of spreading false info concerning the Citizenship Modification Act.

Addressing a public assembly in assist of the brand new citizenship legislation, the union minister mentioned, “Today there are those in the Congress party and DMK who say that CAA is an act to protect the interest of Hindus only. Today I have come here to dispel this myth.”

“I can proudly say that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have ensured the respect of citizenship to be given to those who are persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan,” she added.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act, 2019 makes it simpler for persecuted Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who got here to India on or earlier than December 31, 2014, to get Indian citizenship.