Smriti Irani Reveals Her Hidden Talent In Latest Instagram Post

New Delhi:

Union Minister Smriti Irani — who typically shares hilarious memes and reversion photos on her feed — just lately revealed her hidden expertise in her newest Instagram publish.

Within the current publish, Ms Irani could be seen indulging in a severe portray exercise. “There are times I’ve been known to paint…” Ms Irani captioned the publish.

The publish has collected near 50,000 likes since being shared on-line.

Her followers have been impressed with the minister’s expertise with the portray brush and lots of of them took to feedback part to reward her.

“Wow Didn’t know about your this talent,” a consumer commented. “Awesome. A multitalented woman,” wrote one other consumer.

Producer and shut good friend Ekta Kapoor wrote “Rockinggggggg”.

Others praised her for the humour.

“Awesome…A multi-talented woman,” stated an consumer.

“You are an all-rounder. Big fan of you ma’am,” says one other.

A publish learn, “Woww…didn’t know about your this talent.”

One other remarked: “Wow!!! That looks like an awesome painting. Would love to see the final piece.”

Ms Irani, an energetic Instagram consumer, is thought for her eclectic Insta feed. She typically shares humorous memes, candy photos of her household, informative tidbits and witty jokes on the picture and video sharing app.

She is at the moment holding the portfolio of Minister of Ladies and Baby Improvement. She can also be the Textile minister.

