Smriti Irani Taunts Deepika Padukone: 'Political Affiliation Known In...'

Union Minister Smriti Irani is the newest BJP chief to assault actor Deepika Padukone over her go to to Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) this week. The actor had “made her political affiliation known in 2011 that she supports the Congress party”, Ms Irani mentioned on Thursday. Since her go to to the college, Deepika Padukone has been on the receiving finish of immense criticism from members of the ruling BJP in addition to a bit of social media customers.

“I think that anybody who has read the news knew where you are going to stand… knew that you are standing with people who celebrate every time a CRPF jawan is killed,” Ms Irani mentioned at an occasion organised by The New Indian Categorical in Chennai. “I would rather know what her (Deepika Padukone’s) political affiliation is than not know… I can’t deny her that right that she will stand next to people who will beat up other girls who don’t see eye-to-eye ideologically in private parts. That’s her freedom (sic),” she mentioned.

“She made her political affiliation known in 2011 that she supports the Congress party,” the Union Minister mentioned. “It is her proper (to) stand subsequent to individuals who say Bharat tere tukde honge,” Ms Irani added. The Union Minister’s 2011 reference was to an previous interview of Ms Padukone being shared by her critics, by which she apparently backs Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minster.

Deepika Padukone, who was in Delhi to advertise her new film “Chhapaak” that launched right this moment, visited JNU on Tuesday night and stood with the protesters with out saying something. In a very poignant picture, the actor was seen along with her arms folded earlier than Aishe Ghosh, the JNU pupil chief who was badly wounded within the masked mob assault on Sunday.

The celebrity’s shock transfer in solidarity with college students injured within the mob assault triggered a firestorm and sharply divided social media. Her silent participation within the protest has been praised in addition to criticised. Help for the actor pushed again in opposition to requires boycotting her new film. One BJP chief, Tajinder Bagga, even urged folks to boycott the movie.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, requested to react to his get together leaders’ feedback, mentioned on Wednesday: “Why only artistes, any common man can go anywhere to express his opinion, there cannot be any objection.”