SMS facility restored for mobile phones, broadband services resume in govt hospitals in Kashmir

In a New Yr reward, Quick Message Service (SMS) was restored on all cellphones in Kashmir, beginning at midnight on Tuesday, after over four-and-a-half months of suspension. Broadband providers have been additionally resumed in authorities faculties and hospitals.

Whereas the transfer has been welcomed in Kashmir, there’s a feeling that the federal government ought to now restore broadband web providers for the general public.

“We appreciate the government’s decision to restore SMS in Kashmir, but it will be really helpful if the government moves a step ahead and opens up the internet,” stated Riyaz Ahmed, who’s making ready for PhD.

“We have to go to the government office now for filing our e-tenders. Our difficulties won’t end. However, we appreciate the step,” stated Altaf Ahmed, a authorities contractor.

Amid a safety lockdown, cell and landline telephones have been blocked within the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir after the federal government revoked its particular standing granted below Article 370 of the structure. The transfer additionally bifurcated the J&Okay into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Whereas broadband web has been restored in Jammu, it nonetheless stays suspended in Kashmir. Cellular web service continues to stay blocked each in Jammu and Srinagar. The service was restored final week in Kargil space of the newly shaped Union Territory of Ladakh.

Pay as you go cell phone providers proceed to stay suspended in Kashmir. The shutdown within the area was the longest ever imposed in a democracy.

Cellular web providers in Ladakh’s Kargil

Cellular web providers have been restored in Kargil in Union Territory of Ladakh on December 27, 2019 after 145 days of a shutdown. The providers have been briefly restored in October for a fortnight however then have been shut once more.

“We have restored internet today morning. The broadband was never shut in Kargil,” Bashirul Haq Chaudhary instructed IANS.

A communication blockade was imposed throughout J&Okay after the revocation of Article 370 on August 5.IANS

He stated: “The district administration has spoken to all of the stakeholders, together with the non secular leaders to assist forestall any misuse of the cell web.

“Kargil has always remained peaceful and we hope that everybody will play his part to ensure that it remains like that.”

The web blockade has brought on quite a lot of inconvenience to the scholars and businessmen throughout the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The individuals have been demanding that the providers be restored in order that their difficulties come to an finish.