SMS, voice call, 2G internet services restored on prepaid mobiles in Jammu and Kashmir

January 18, 2020
2G web companies will quickly be restored on the postpaid SIM playing cards in Kashmir’s Kupwara, Bandipora districts and 10 different districts of Jammu.

The restricted 2G web companies will quickly be restored on the postpaid SIM playing cards in Kashmir’s Kupwara, Bandipora districts and 10 different districts of Jammu, state Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal mentioned at a press convention on Saturday, January 18.

Nonetheless, the ban on social media will proceed to stay in these districts. Additionally, cell web companies shall stay suspended in Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama districts of J&Okay.

In the meantime, broadband web is obtainable throughout banks in J&Okay. The order additional acknowledged that voice calling and SMS companies can be restored for all pre-paid connections throughout the Union Territory.

Abrogation of Article 370

Web was suspended all throughout Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. The broadband companies had been, nonetheless, restored later in Jammu area.

Additionally, cell and broadband companies had been restored within the Ladakh area however in Kashmir, all types of the Web continued to stay suspended.

The federal government had earlier restored Web companies in hospitals and authorities workplaces within the valley.

(With company inputs)

