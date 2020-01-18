SMS, Voice Calls To Be Restored On Prepaid Mobiles In Jammu and Kashmir

Extreme restrictions had been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in August final yr.

Voice calls and SMS will likely be restored for pay as you go cell connections in Jammu and Kashmir, officers of the union territory mentioned on Saturday, within the newest measure to calm down a number of the extreme restrictions enforced final August.

The centre had enforced a strict communications blackout in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 final yr, when it scrapped the erstwhile state’s particular standing underneath Part 370 of the Structure and bifurcated it into two union territories. The prolonged blackout has been criticised by many in India and overseas, together with the United Nations and the US authorities.