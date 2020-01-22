January 22, 2020 | three:56pm

These packages appeared a bit of fishy.

Dozens of shipments containing three,700 dwell mitten crabs have been uncovered by US Customs and Border Safety officers in Cincinnati over the past 4 months — in bins labeled as instruments and clothes, based on the company.

The 51 packages, weighing about three,400 kilos, got here from China and Hong Kong and had been sure for houses and companies in a number of states — together with New York, the CBP mentioned in a information launch.

Mitten crabs are a seasonal delicacy in Asia and go for about $50 a pop within the US, however it’s unlawful to import them into the nation as a result of they’ll hurt native wildlife.

The highly-competitive crabs can harm ecosystems by combating with native crustaceans for meals and area and interfering with business fishing.

“As a unified border agency, CBP is committed to a fully integrated approach toward international security,” mentioned Cincinnati CBP Supervisory Agriculture Specialist Barbara Hassan.

“In this case, we worked closely with [U.S. Fish and Wildlife] to stop a serious threat to our economy and ecology.”