Sneak peek at which girl gets dumped from the villa in Love Island first look

It’s getting critical on Love Island now, with one woman having to pack their baggage and go away the Love Island villa in our first have a look at tonight’s present.

The arrival of recent boys Connagh and Finley has set the others on edge as they’re left to get their graft on to make sure their place within the villa.

All through the day Paige will get to know Finley, whereas Siânnise, Shaughna and Sophie all spend time with Connagh.

To assist the boys with their selections, the ladies tackle the delightfully-named ‘Booty Camp’, which sees the ladies tackle an assault course which culiminates with a kiss from the boy of their selection on the very finish.

However even after at the moment’s problem, the boys are all struggling concerning the looming resolution.

Discussing who they might couple up with, Finley admits: “It’s a massive night, especially for us.”

Connagh agrees: “Definitely the pressure is on, I’m starting to feel it. My head’s a bit all over the place at the moment.”

Which of our women will likely be slow-motion sashaying out the villa later tonight?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2.