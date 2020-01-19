Sneak Peek At WWE’s Eddie Guerrero & Rey Mysterio Royal Rumble Special

WWE has a variety of tales of their wealthy historical past. Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio’s historical past is a really touching story of friendship and dedication.

Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero’s rivalry and friendship would be the focus of a brand new episode of WWE Untold, streaming tonight at eight:00 PM EST on WWE Community.

Eddie Guerrero handed away on November 13, 2005. His shut good friend Rey Mysterio gained the Royal Rumble in Eddie’s reminiscence on January 29, 2006.

Rey Mysterio devoted his Royal Rumble win to Eddie Guerrero. This seems to be like it is going to be a documentary that can definitely tug on the heartstrings a bit bit.