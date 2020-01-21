SNL Announces RuPaul & amp; Justin Bieber, JJ Watt & amp; Luke Combs For February

Saturday Night time Stay returns this weekend with the mix of Halsey and Adam Driver, and the present has simply introduced its schedule for the next two weeks. On 2/1, on the night time earlier than the Tremendous Bowl, it'll be hosted by soccer participant JJ Watts with nation singer Luke Combs performing.

And on 2/eight, we'll get RuPaul in his internet hosting debut alongside musical visitor Justin Bieber. Bieber will most likely be ready with a brand new single to do after his final one, “Yummy,” did not hit # 1 on the charts.

It'll be Bieber's third time on SNL : He made his debut in 2010 and returned in 2013 pulling double responsibility as host and performer.