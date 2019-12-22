SNL: Pete Davidson Addresses Relationship & Rehab, Eddie Murphy Returns, Lizzo Performs!

Pete Davidson shocked all people with a brand new look on Saturday Evening Reside‘s “Weekend Update” section this weekend, the place he implied an upcoming stint in rehab sooner or later within the subsequent few weeks.

Talking to host Colin Jost about how loopy it was for him to be on digital camera proper after longtime SNL icon Eddie Murphy appeared, Davidson joked about his relationship with Kaia Gerber and talked about extra about his upcoming “vacation” paid for by insurance coverage.

Davidson additionally jokes about America hating him for courting Gerber, in addition to the comparability between his relationship, and Jost’s love with Scarlett Johansson — which positively made for some awkward moments for the section’s host. And he drops in an extremely humorous line about Tyga, too!

As you possibly can see (above), the entire thing was a bit awkward and off-putting, however it’s actually received all people speaking about whether or not Davidson was critical about touchdown in rehab.

Guess we’ll see quickly sufficient about that one… sending good ideas to him and his family members within the meantime, for no matter could also be happening proper now!

Additionally final evening…

It wasn’t simply Pete Davidson who made headlines from a very busy night on SNL. As we talked about (above), Eddie Murphy was round for the present, too, and he took his flip guest-hosting after 35 years away! Holy s**t!!

You may ch-ch-check out his monologue and a few of his finest skits from final evening’s present within the movies (beneath), too:

So humorous! What a real SNL legend — and it was so cool to see him again and in his ingredient like that on the present once more!

LOVED it!!!

And Lizzo, too!

We’ve been ready for all of it week, and it lastly received right here! On Saturday evening, Lizzo did her factor on the enduring late-night TV present, performing twice and taking part in a hilarious sketch as well.

You may watch all three clips (beneath):

Ahhh! Like it!

A lot self-confidence!

And that sketch with Aidy Bryant was HIGHlarious!!!

Right here’s what else you missed…

Along with these two, SNL additionally delivered up a complete host of different skits, sketches, and clips like they at all times do… and you may see ’em all (beneath)!!

Humorous, humorous stuff!

What’d U consider final evening’s present, Perezcious readers?! Clearly, the Pete Davidson information is sort of the factor… however what else do you make of all the pieces you noticed on SNL?!

Share your opinions with us! We’d love to listen to from ya — drop all of it within the feedback (beneath)…