SNOBELEN: New crop of teachers, same old complaints

I drove the pickup to Streetsville on Wednesday and it was, to paraphrase Yogi Berra, like deja vu another time.

1 / 4 of a century in the past you would hardly drive via city with out encountering indignant people carrying placards. My constituency workplace usually loved the eye of disgruntled brethren of the instructor commerce unions.

The indicators they carried made it clear that the union brothers and sisters weren’t involved for their very own well-being. They had been picketing for the youngsters.

Their distinctive love for public training had them on the streets combating towards scholar testing, skilled requirements for lecturers, frequent curriculum, provincial funding for training, frequent report playing cards, strengthened guardian councils and elevated classroom time for lecturers.

Clearly, they needed to push again towards a authorities decided to measure scholar success, deal with lecturers as professionals and take training off of property tax.

In fact, Streetsville wasn’t the one place the instructor union brothers and sisters protested. Throughout Ontario they despatched anti-government notes residence in backpacks, lectured college students (amongst them the kids of presidency members) on the evils of the Harris authorities and refused to mark checks, meet with mother and father and in any other case have interaction within the observe of educating.

It was all for the kids.

However that was way back. By now the impact of these Harris period reforms on public training are well-known.

Shockingly standardized scholar testing didn’t kill public training. In truth, the annual checks revealed drawback areas (see the mathematics curriculum) which may in any other case have been ignored.

Strikes me that’s in all probability a very good factor.

And the frequent curriculum was a small step in direction of definitive commencement requirements. Which may not be such a foul factor both.

Provincial funding for public training ended the board-by-board negotiations that traded elevated class sizes for extra pay. How may that be unhealthy?

Little doubt, over the past couple of many years the brothers and sisters have privately thought of how they may have been so mistaken. Absolutely, after the embarrassment of misrepresenting the impact of scholar testing and customary curriculum on public training, the instructor commerce unions could be a bit extra circumspect.

However that might be wishful considering.

On Wednesday the brothers and sisters had been plodding alongside the well-worn sidewalks of Streetsville once more, carrying indicators that proclaimed their love of public training.

The indicators had modified little, however the plodders had been principally new. Academics can retire with a totally listed pension after about 30 years of protesting (issue 85), so many of the 1995 contingent are in all probability having fun with a little bit Florida solar.

The problems are acquainted. It comes right down to numbers. The extra time lecturers spend out of sophistication (prep time, sick depart) the upper the price of in-class instruction. Rising classroom instruction prices put strain on class dimension.

The instructor commerce unions need comparatively excessive wages, beneficiant prep time and sick depart, and small courses — as a result of they love public training.

The federal government has to attract a line someplace. Wages are powerful to roll again (and not likely the difficulty) and instructor commerce unions are militant in the case of prep time and sick depart. In order that leaves two choices, borrow more cash and depart the debt to the youngsters or improve class sizes.

I hope, for the sake of the youngsters, that the federal government and instructor commerce unions can come to some settlement on prep time, sick depart and sophistication dimension.

Given different current occasions it appears clear that we’re already leaving our youngsters with a large enough burden.