Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody pays tribute to his father who died days before Christmas 

Gary Lightbody has paid a wonderful tribute to his father after dropping him simply days earlier than Christmas.

The Snow Patrol frontman, 43, stated that he ‘would not know what life appears to be like like’ following his dad Jack Lightbody’s passing.

He introduced the devastating information on social media at this time, having chosen to wake till after Christmas to keep away from ‘making anybody unhappy’.

In a heartfelt message accompanied by a number of household pictures, he praised his father because the ‘funniest man I’ve ever identified’ who continued to be a supply of pleasure at the same time as he suffered from the grips of dementia.

In a heartfelt message he praised his ‘titan’ mum Lynne for taking care of Jack for years throughout his sickness, and Oakmont Care House in Bangor, Northern Eire for serving to to look after him for the final eight months

Having had a quiet funeral service on Christmas Eve with household and shut mates, the singer determined to share a couple of phrases about his dad.

‘He was the funniest man I’ve ever identified. Even within the depths of his dementia he might nonetheless be as sharp and hilarious as ever at occasions,’ stated Gary.

‘He was additionally essentially the most social particular person I ever knew. He might speak to anybody. I’m in introvert so I’m shy round strangers however he would stroll right into a room filled with strangers and inside ten minutes know all their names and their tales and be having the craic with all of them.

He continued: ‘All my mates that knew him liked him. The messages I bought after they came upon have been of heartbreak but additionally every of my mates have been telling me tales of how my dad made them snigger and I’m so glad that every one of individuals’s reminiscences of him appear to be of completely happy occasions.

‘My mum Lynne taken care of him in his sickness for years and her energy in all this has been a mighty factor to behold. She is a titan.

‘Additionally my mum, my sister Sarah (who can be a titan) and my superior niece Honey and myself want to say an enormous thanks to the workers at Oakmont Care House for his or her great care of him over the past eight months.

‘If anybody met my dad at an SP [Snow Patrol] gig or appears like they know him by the songs I wrote about him (Quickly, I Suppose Of House, Lifening) then, should you like, please elevate a glass to him the subsequent time you may have a wee drink and say “cheers big jack”.

‘He would‘ve liked that. I don’t know what life appears to be like like with out him, I can’t even understand it, however he’ll be in my coronary heart and all my household’s hearts for the remainder of our lives. I like you dad. There have been none such as you. Your son, gary.x’