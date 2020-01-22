Snow will sweep parts of the UK this weekend due to ‘polar maritime blast’

By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

Snow is predicted to fall in components of Britain this weekend as a ‘polar maritime’ blast hits the nation and brings with it near-freezing temperatures and probably extreme gale-force winds.

Flurries of snow might hit in low-lying areas of north-west Scotland and Northern Eire on Sunday, earlier than arriving in some components of Northern England by Monday morning.

The potential snow showers will likely be introduced on by a polar maritime air mass making its method throughout the Atlantic, with rain anticipated to fall and a few components of Scotland struggling to get above 1C throughout this time.

An space of excessive stress presently above the UK means the climate will keep chilly however secure up till the weekend, however because it strikes on it is going to be changed by an Atlantic entrance that may carry with it rain showers and powerful winds.

The Met Workplace mentioned individuals ought to keep vigilant and test for extreme climate warnings, which could possibly be issued as early as tomorrow morning.

Met Workplace forecaster Matt Field mentioned: ‘The Atlantic entrance will likely be round on Saturday however will likely be non-affecting. It is going to linger within the south east, transferring slowly, and as soon as the excessive stress shifts away, that may permit it to maneuver in.

‘This chilly entrance will carry showers by way of late on Saturday and into Sunday. There will likely be extra showers within the north west and western components of the UK, with a threat of hail and snow at low ranges.

‘A menace of gales, a few of which will likely be extreme in uncovered areas, corresponding to hill tops for instance, will arrive afterward Sunday.

‘It may be a moist and windy begin to the working week on Monday, with heavy rain throughout western and northern components of England within the afternoon.’