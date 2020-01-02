Snowbirds file challenge against cuts to OHIP travel cuts

A bunch representing Canadians who spend a part of the yr in sunnier climes says it’s filed a authorized problem towards Ontario’s determination to scrap out-of-country medical insurance.

The Canadian Snowbird Affiliation says eliminating the insurance coverage goes towards one of many 5 pillars of the Canada Well being Act: portability.

This system coated out-of-country inpatient companies as much as $400 per day for a better stage of care, and as much as $50 per day for emergency outpatient and physician companies.

In Could, Well being Minister Christine Elliott introduced that the federal government would reduce this system on Dec. 31, saying it was very expensive and didn’t present worth to taxpayers.

The announcement adopted a six-day public session.

A spokesman for Elliott didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.