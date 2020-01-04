Snowfall In Parts Of Kashmir, Minimum Temperature Goes Up: Weather Office

Srinagar metropolis recorded a low of minus zero.1 diploma Celsius Friday night time. (File)

Many elements of Kashmir acquired recent mild snowfall as we speak, resulting in a rise within the minimal temperature which introduced some aid to the folks from the extreme chilly situations, the meteorological division mentioned.

A MeT official mentioned the climate would stay typically cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh Union territories as we speak with possibilities of mild rain or snow.

“Light snowfall of two to five inches occurred at many places of Kashmir, hilly areas of Jammu and on the higher reaches of Ladakh,” he mentioned.

“A spell of widespread light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur during January 6 to 7 evening,” he mentioned.

The official mentioned the recent snowfall introduced some aid to the residents within the Valley from the extreme chilly situations because the night time temperature confirmed enchancment.

Srinagar metropolis recorded a low of minus zero.1 diploma Celsius Friday night time – over three levels up from minus three.7 levels Celsius the earlier night time.

The official mentioned the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.5 levels Celsius – two levels up from the earlier night time.

The night time temperature at Pahalgam resort, which additionally serves as one of many base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 2.5 levels Celsius – over seven levels up from minus 10.zero levels Celsius Thursday night time, he mentioned.

The official mentioned Qazigund – the gateway city to the valley – in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus zero.6 diploma Celsius – up over six levels from the earlier night time”s minus 7.zero levels Celsius.

Kokernag city, additionally in south, recorded a low of minus 2.1 levels Celsius, whereas Kupwara, in north, registered the minimal temperature at zero.eight diploma Celsius, the official mentioned.

The mercury in Leh in Ladakh settled at a low of minus 18.three levels Celsius, he mentioned.

Kashmir is at the moment below the grip of ”Chillai-Kalan” – the 40-day harshest interval of winter when the possibilities of snowfall are most frequent and most and minimal temperatures drop significantly.

“Chillai-Kalan” started on December 21 and it’ll finish on January 31. The 40-day interval is adopted by a 20-day lengthy “Chillai-Khurd” (small chilly) and a 10-day lengthy “Chillai-Bachha” (child chilly).