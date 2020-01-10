Snowmass Village HOA illegally banned a resident’s service dog, is ordered to pay victim $50,000

A condominium affiliation in Snowmass Village violated federal legislation — the Truthful Housing Act — when it banned the service canine of a resident with disabilities from her residence.

To resolve a lawsuit, filed final week in U.S. District Courtroom in Denver, Creekside Condominium Householders Affiliation was ordered to pay $50,000 to the lady, to supply cheap lodging for folks with disabilities, and to higher practice its board on the necessities of the Truthful Housing Act, in accordance with a U.S. Lawyer, District of Colorado information launch.

The grievance, filed by the U.S. Lawyer’s Workplace, claimed that Creekside “repeatedly denied requests by the resident for an exception to the HOA’s ‘no dogs’ policy to permit her to live with her assistance animal, a dog named Tallulah,” in accordance with the discharge. “The resident had experienced anxiety and depression and acquired Tallulah to alleviate the symptoms of her disabilities.”

The resident had requested, underneath provisions of the Truthful Housing Act, permission for Tallulah to reside together with her. The resident submitted applicable types and documentation from psychological well being and medical professionals in assist of her request, the discharge mentioned. Denial by Creekside pressured the lady to reside elsewhere for a number of months, together with per week in a van.

“Housing providers are required by law to make reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities,” mentioned U.S. Lawyer Jason Dunn. “We are pleased that this HOA is adopting policies and will conduct training that complies with the Fair Housing Act. These are important protections to ensure that individuals with disabilities have equal housing opportunities.”

A collectively submitted consent order was permitted Tuesday by U.S. District Decide Daniel Domenico. The HOA has additionally agreed to problem an apology to the resident.