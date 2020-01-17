Snowplow kills one pedestrian, injures another in Barrie

One lady was killed and one other severely injured after they have been hit by a snowplow in Barrie early Friday.

Barrie Police responded to the lethal incident involving two pedestrians — close to Mapleview Dr. W. and Veterans Dr. — round 12:30 a.m.

It’s believed the ladies have been crossing the road after they have been hit by the tractor, which was geared up with a snow elimination blade, because it was turning at an intersection.

Investigators say a 26-year-old lady was pronounced lifeless on the scene whereas the opposite sufferer was taken to hospital with critical accidents.

The lady driving the tractor was additionally despatched to hospital to be handled for shock.

Police are nonetheless investigating the incident and are interesting for any witnesses or individuals with dashcam footage to come back ahead.