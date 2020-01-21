Soakie – “Nuke The Frats” & amp; “Boys On Stage”

“There are too many fucking boys onstage!” That is the way you begin a track. Soakie, a hardcore punk band that fashioned in Melbourne, are popping out with their self-titled debut EP subsequent month, and from all accessible proof, they aren’t fucking round.

Not one of the members of Soakie truly come from Australia. As an alternative, two are from America, and two are from New Zealand. In 2018, the band put out a hard-ripping demo on Australia's Blow Blood label. They'll observe it up subsequent month with their self-titled file. “Boys On Stage,” the above-quoted observe, is a righteous rant concerning the lack of gender equality inside punk rock. (It initially appeared on that demo.) Opening observe “Nuke The Frats” is much more self-explanatory. Each songs are quick, feverish, and simply as enjoyable as they’re offended. Take heed to each beneath.

The Soakie 12 ″ is out 2 / 10 on La Vida Es Un Musos Discos.