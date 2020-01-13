Soap Box podcast: Louise ‘mourns’ Keanu, and there’s a new face in Emmerdale

Cleaning soap Field is again! The primary episode of HEARALPUBLICIST‘s common soaps podcast for 2020 displays on the aftermath of EastEnders‘ epic Keanu Taylor saga, as Louise Mitchell loses her nerve and Karen Taylor threatens to blow the large secret that her son is alive by shouting his identify in public locations. Did the much-hyped Christmas interval reside as much as expectations for our cleaning soap consultants?

Linda Carter’s alcoholism took some surprising twists and showcased an appearing masterclass from Kellie Brilliant, however what’s subsequent on this knotty saga?

EastEnders spoilers: Louise reveals all, plus Mick confronts Linda – 13-17 January 2020

Over in Corrie, Steve McDonald’s discovery that spouse Tracy had cheated on him with a girl was performed for laughs, with Leanne Battersby channelling her interior working mens’ membership comedian because the locals reacted to the shock infidelity. Plus, the Jade saga rumbled on as Fiz Stape demanded solutions about lifeless serial killer husband John Stape’s secret daughter that by no means got here.

In Emmerdale we lastly bought to satisfy Nate Robinson’s mum Cara who was not what we anticipated. Is she sticking round? How did she get so posh and aspirational? And why was she so obsessive about outdated flame Cain Dingle’s leather-based jacket?

Lastly, Hollyoaks went post-watershed with the primary Hollyoaks Later since 2013. Breda McQueen’s reign of terror got here to an explosive climax however how racy was the after-dark outing?