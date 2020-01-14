Soccer Mommy – “circle the drain”

Over the previous few months, Soccer Mommy have shared a handful of fantastic new songs. One in all them, “Feed,” is on the soundtrack for the horror film The Turning , and the opposite two – “lucy” and “yellow is the color of her eyes” – are each on her sophomore album, which is named shade principle and is being formally introduced immediately alongside one other new single, “circle the drain.”

“I wished the expertise of listening to shade principle to really feel like discovering a dusty outdated cassette tape that has grow to be tousled over time, as a result of that's what this album is: an expression of all of the issues which have slowly degraded me personally, “Sophie Allison stated in a press launch. “The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying. “

Conserving with the shade principle , “circle the drain” is all concerning the blues. It's a tune that captures the inescapable pull that despair has in your psychological well being. “Things feel that low sometimes / Even when everything is fine,” Allison sings within the refrain, admitting that even the smallest issues can ship somebody spiraling.

It's stuffed with scratchy acoustic guitars and burbles of water (very Avril) and has some actual sharp gems of perception about getting trapped in a temper you’ll be able to't get out of: “Trying to seem strong for my love, for my family and friends but I'm so tired of faking / 'Cus I'm chained to my bed when they're gone, watching TV alone' til my body starts aching, “goes one in all them.

The tune comes with a video, directed by Atiba Jefferson, that finds Allison assembly up with some skate boarders in Palm Springs. Test it out under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “bloodstream”

02 “circle the drain”

03 “royal screw up”

04 “night swimming”

05 “crawling in my skin”

06 “yellow is the color of her eyes”

07 “up the walls”

08 “lucy”

09 “stain”

10 “gray light”

shade principle is out 2 / 28 by way of Loma Vista. Pre-order it right here. Tour dates and tickets could be discovered right here.