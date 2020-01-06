Social media erupts with hilarious memes after Ricky Gervais roasts ‘woke Hollywood hypocrites’

Social media customers praised Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais for his brutal roasting of the Hollywood celebrities within the viewers

Hollywood’s largest stars should still be recovering from the roasting they obtained throughout Ricky Gervais’ Golden Globes opening monologue Sunday night time, however the web did not waste a second sounding off about his tongue-lashing – or turning Tom Hanks’ reactions into a stylish meme.

Throughout his opening monologue on the 77th Golden Globe awards, Gervais skewered ‘woke’ Hollywood, made jokes about Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein and Prince Andrew, and tackled subjects reminiscent of #MeToo and ISIS, leaving his A-list viewers wincing throughout his opening monologue.

Shut-up shotsof Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, and Gwyneth Paltrow revealed they had been left with shocked seems to be on their faces as Gervais mocked celebrities out and in of the room throughout his eight-minute speech.

‘This mans bought extra of a variety and harm yield to him than a f**king intercontinental ballistic missile,’ wrote one Twitter consumer, approvingly.

Twitter customers had been fast to specific approval and shock on the approach Ricky Gervais roasted Hollywood throughout his opening monologue on Sunday’s Golden Globes

In a very blunt second, Gervais suggested these receiving awards to keep away from making political speeches as a result of ‘you are in no place to the general public about something’ earlier than including: ‘In case you win, come up, settle for your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f*** off.’

A Fb ‘marked secure from’ meme was jokingly created for celebs to make use of after Gervais’ monologue

Folks watching – and tweeting – at residence hurried to social media to reward Gervais’ scathing feedback and switch on-screen movie star reactions into memes.



‘Man of the individuals,’ one Twitter consumer wrote. ‘Thanks for saying what wanted to be mentioned.’

‘Thanks @rickygervais!!!!! Suck it Hollywood,’ one other tweeter wrote.

‘I do not watch award reveals and never into the movie star scene,’ one tweeter admitted, ‘however boy did #RickyGervais skewer everybody. Wow.’ He then added a meme studying ‘photographs fired.’

One Twitter consumer posted a gif from the US model of The Workplace – Gervais created the UK authentic – studying ‘Nope. Do not like that.’

Social media customers jumped on screengrabs of Tom Hanks’ reactions to Gervais, turning him into one of many first main popular culture memes of the brand new decade

‘Your entire Golden Globes viewers after being referred to as out by Ricky Gervais for his or her hypocrisy. Bringing the hearth,’ the tweeter added.

Tom Hanks’ number of shocked reactions to Gervais’ statements specifically actually captured the creativeness of meme creators.



‘Tom Hanks is the one factor price watching on the #GoldenGlobes,’ one individual tweeted.

‘The face you make when the host simply burned you and all of your dumba** buddies,’ one Twitter consumer wrote, hooked up to a screenshot of Hanks wanting away and grimacing with puffed out cheeks.

One other Twitter consumer posted the identical picture, however wrote: ‘ Tom Hanks response to #Ricky Gervais opening monologue is like once you suppose it is a far nevertheless it was not a fart.’

‘My mother at all times mentioned life was like a field of sweets. You by no means know what you are going to get,’ one other Twitter consumer wrote, quoting Forrest Gump, over a triptych of Hanks’ reactions.

One meme-maker turned Hanks, 63, christened Hanks as ‘Boomer,’ a probable reference to the ‘OK, boomer’ meme that was popularly utilized in 2019 as a technique to mock attitudes generally held by the infant boomer technology.

Apple CEO Tim Prepare dinner’s reactions to being referred to as out by Gervais was among the many many movie star reactions that social media customers screengrabbed and posted snarky feedback about

Ricky Gervais’ most controversial Golden Globes jokes – You say you are woke however the firms you’re employed for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS began a streaming service you’d name your agent, would not you? – As soon as Upon a Time In Hollywood – practically three hours lengthy. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the tip his date was too previous for him. Even Prince Andrew is like ‘come on Leo, mate’ – I got here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman – [Afterlife] is a present a couple of man who needs to kill himself as a result of his spouse died of most cancers and it is nonetheless extra enjoyable than this. Spoiler alert, season two is on the way in which so he did not kill himself…identical to Jeffrey Epstein. I do know he is your buddy, I do not care – [Birdbox is] a film the place individuals survive by appearing like they do not see a factor. Form of like working for Harvey Weinstein – It was an enormous yr for pedophile motion pictures. Surviving R Kelly, Leaving Neverland, Two Popes – The world bought to see James Corden as a fats p****. He was additionally within the film Cats, however no person noticed that – Dame Judi Dench defended [Cats] saying it was the function she was born to play as a result of she loves nothing higher than plunking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg and licking her [expletive] – You are in no place to lecture the general public about something. You already know nothing about the true world. Most of you spent much less time in class than Greta Thunberg

In the course of the eight minute speech – alongside declaring it was his fifth and last time internet hosting the awards – Gervais additionally railed in opposition to the brand new model of company giants dominating Tinsel City.

‘Apple roared into the TV sport with The Morning Present,’ he mentioned, ‘an outstanding drama in regards to the significance of dignity and doing the fitting factor…. made by an organization that runs sweat retailers in China.’

Mockingly, Apple boss Tim Prepare dinner regarded like a sweat store himself as all eyes – and video cameras – turned to him within the viewers.

‘If you get referred to as out over your use of slave labour at a globally televised occasion,’ one Twitter consumer wrote, accompanying a grimacing Prepare dinner.

‘If you management a $1.three trillion firm however forgot that #RickyGervais actually offers zero f*cks…’ one other tweeter wrote.

In a single second which shocked the celebrities within the crowd, Gervais made a pointed comment in regards to the demise of pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

He mentioned: ‘[Netflix series Afterlife] is a present a couple of man who needs to kill himself …. Spoiler alert, season two is on the way in which so he did not kill himself…identical to Jeffrey Epstein.’

Because the viewers gasped, he doubled down on the remarks, saying: ‘Shut up. I do know he is your buddy, however I do not care.’

Gervais, who has not hosted within the #MeToo period earlier than, took a shot there too.

He mentioned there was all kinds of stars within the room, and so they all have one factor in frequent: ‘They´re all afraid of Ronan Farrow,’ Gervais mentioned.

New Yorker author Farrow performed a key function in outing sexual misconduct in Hollywood and exposing disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Gervais touched on the #MeToo motion and disgraced Jeffrey Epstein’s demise throughout his monologue, which celebrities additionally had sturdy reactions to

Later within the present, Gervais launched a clip for the movie Birdbox, describing it as ‘a film the place individuals survive by appearing like they do not see a factor. Form of like working for Harvey Weinstein.’

Gervais additionally mocked what he described as ‘pedophile motion pictures.’

‘Taking of all you perverts, it was an enormous yr for pedophile motion pictures. Surviving R Kelly, Leaving Neverland, Two Popes,’ he says, earlier than breaking down at his personal joke.

‘Shut up,’ he advised the shocked crowd, ‘I do not care.’

Twitter customers posted quite a lot of reactions to Gervais’ scathing remarks on social media

Gervais’ Hollywood roasting antics weren’t universally beloved on social media, nonetheless.

‘Cannot consider Ricky Gervais has managed to persuade most people that he is not a part of the elite he is criticising,’ one tweeter wrote. ‘A man who makes racist, homophobic jokese and mocks the disabled and the poor is all of a sudden a working class hero?’

‘The #GoldenGlobes temper was already sober because of an impeachment, menace of battle with Iran and Australian bush fires. The very last thing anybody wanted was Ricky Gervais there, telling them they sucked,’ Los Angeles Occasions TV critic Lorraine Ali wrote.

‘Ricky Gervais telling individuals to not make political statements on the #GoldenGlobes is in itself a political assertion,’ one Twitter consumer identified. ‘Passive acceptance of the established order is political, silence within the face of oppression is a political assertion.’