SoFi Hawai’i Bowl 2019 Live Stream Reddit CFB Online

The 2019 Hawaii Bowl is a college football bowl game that will be played on December 24, 2019, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST (3:00 p.m. local HST) on ESPN. It will be the 18th edition of the Hawaii Bowl, and will be one of the 2019–20 bowl games concluding the 2019 FBS football season. Here’s you know how to watch SoFi Hawai’i Bowl Live stream online for free.

Date: Tuesday, December 24

Time: 800 p.m. ET

Location: Aloha Stadium (Honolulu, Hawai’i)

TV: ESPN

The Rainbow Warriors (9-5) have a chance at securing their very first 10-win year because 2010. It’s Hawaii’s ninth look in the bowl match all around.

The Cougars (7-5) wrapped a bowl after winning five of the final six matches to bounce straight back in a 2-4 start. BYU has gotten to a bowl game 14 of their past 15 seasons. The Cougars are 2-0 in bowl games under head coach Kalani Sitake and therefore are 6-2 overall against prior conference competitions from the postseason.Unpredictable experience reevaluate the way the Rainbow Warriors function on crime. Hawaii puts things on the scoreboard and also coughs up turnovers in a seemingly equivalent pace.

No FBS staff has given away the ball at a greater speed than Hawaii’s 30 turnovers over 14 matches. The Rainbow Warriors have a minus-14 turnover allowance, which positions 127th from 130 teams. If Hawaii can confine errors from BYU, the Rainbow Warriors are going to be a difficult group to stop.



It begins with a top flying run-and-shoot assault powered by cop Cole McDonald. The junior lit up guards throughout the normal period for 3,642 yards and 29 touchdowns. He’s three 300-yard matches and two 400-yard matches that autumn. Four of these performances came in the house and Hawaii moved 4-1 in these competitions. Byrd is far from the only real danger. Jared Smart, JoJo Ward, also Jason-Matthew Sharsh all input this match with over 800 receiving yards.

BYU is very likely to fall eight to zone coverage and induce Hawaii to running the chunk. The Cougars have fought conduct defense all season along with the Rainbow Warriors have weapons from the backfield to make them cover. Miles Reed appeared as a strong main back as the year progressed. Reed has long run for 70 or more yards seven times per year.

Top ways to watch Hawaii Bowl Football Live



AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Hawai’i Bowl 2019 on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN. It costs $25 for the first month ($35 per month after that), which makes Sling by far the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Hawai’i Bowl 2019 live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Hawai’i Bowl 2019 on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

Hawaii Bowl Updates & picks

Hawai’i (9-5) features one of the most prolific passing attacks in the nation, led by Cole McDonald, who ranks 5th in FBS with 3,642 yards this season. McDonald is coming off his worst game of the season, posting a season-low rating in the 31-10 Mountain West Championship loss to Boise State. Cedric Byrd II and JoJo Ward are dangerous weapons on the outside and have combined for 21 receiving touchdowns this season. The Rainbow Warrior defense has settled down after allowing at least 50 points in three of the first six games.

BYU (7-5) won five of their last six games to get bowl eligible for the 14th time in the last 15 years. The Cougars were forced to start three different starting quarterbacks this season due to various injuries. Zach Wilson will make his 4th consecutive start of the season in the bowl game. Wilson threw for a season-high 316 yards in BYU’s last game, a 13-3 loss to San Diego State. The Cougars feature an opportunistic defense that is tied for 9th in FBS with 15 interceptions and is 18th with 22 forced turnovers.