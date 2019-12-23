Sofia Richie, Armie Hammer, Irina Shayk & More Celebs Slammed Over Attending Saudi Arabian Music Festival!

Dozens of celebrities and social media influencers are being blasted on-line after posting coordinated pics and movies from MDL Beast, a music pageant in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

And whereas the pageant itself had lots of the makings of a ‘normal’ digital music fest — lights, beats, hundreds of individuals hanging out collectively within the desert, 1,000,000 social media posts — MDL Beast shortly got here underneath hearth due to its again story, and your entire motive for its existence.

First, let’s undergo that again story: the pageant was sponsored and placed on by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — a authorities that has lengthy been criticized worldwide for human rights violations towards journalists, their horrific remedy of LGBT folks, and the numerous restrictions they placed on girls residing within the Center Japanese nation.

Most not too long ago (and infamously), Washington Submit journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated and dismembered in October 2018 on the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. The homicide was decided to have been carried out by Saudi nationals; a number of intelligence sources report it was finished particularly on the route of the Saudi royal household, attributable to Khashoggi’s vocal criticism of the federal government in that nation. Within the months after the assassination, Saudi Arabia obtained swift, robust criticism from many governments and politicians around the globe.

In September, to rehab the nation’s picture, the Saudi authorities introduced they had been opening up the dominion to permit international vacationers to go to. They enacted coverage adjustments nationwide, too, like permitting single international to ebook resort rooms collectively, and permitting solo feminine vacationers to hire rooms. MDL Beast is an extension of this bald-faced try at public relations — to make the nation extra interesting to Westerners, regardless of the Kingdom’s long-standing historical past of human rights violations and abuses.

Enter the celebs…

Unaware (or uncaring) of Saudi Arabia’s brazen try to purchase them off, actors together with Ed Westwick, Armie Hammer, and Ryan Philippe, and tremendous fashions together with Winnie Harlow, Alessandra Ambrosio and Joan Smalls made the trek to Riyadh and gleefully posted pics of the pageant on social media.

Massive-name digital music acts like David Guetta and Steve Aoki had been there to carry out, additional legitimizing the occasion for the federal government’s propaganda machine. Even Sofia Richie and Scott Disick confirmed up… as a result of, in fact!

Hammer bought destroyed on social media after posting pics to his Instagram account from the pageant — which he dutifully referred to as a “cultural shift” akin to Woodstock. OK, there, buddy. Right here’s that put up (under):

Commenters blasted him for, as one follower wrote, “promoting a country that kills journalists, LGTBQ people, restricts the lives of women.” Wow!

However he was removed from the one one who gleefully posted on social media, seemingly doing the propaganda work for the Saudi authorities.

For one, Sofia Richie put up a remarkably tone deaf pic, captioned “Saudi girls,” that instantly drew hundreds of essential feedback (under):

"how much did the saudi government pay you to post this," one commenter wrote on Sofia's pageant put up right here.

Wow. It certain is one thing to easily put up “Saudi girls” about a spot during which girls are handled so poorly…

BTW, that Sofia pic was posted at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton Resort. In response to The Guardian, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman detained political opponents in that very same resort within the fall of 2017. Good work, Sofia…

Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell additionally drew ire from commenters for posting a number of images from the pageant all through their journey:

“Cool,” one commenter wrote sarcastically. “Getting a paycheck and a glamorous trip in exchange for being a propaganda piece for MBS and a country that kills journalists and the LGBT. Do better.”

Vogue business watchdog Food regimen Prada finest summed up the MDL Beast Pageant controversy with their very own collage of celeb influencer posts from the occasion. To go together with it, the account wrote a scathing criticism of any celeb collaborating within the bare, apparent propaganda, as you may see (under):

Together with the sequence of posts revealing attendees (and a few who turned the pageant down, like Emily Ratajkowski), the account shared this assertion under the images:

“What’s worse than an all white @revolve influencer journey? Cashing large fats checks in alternate for #content material creation (aka propaganda) to rehabilitate the picture of Saudi Arabia, a rustic stated to be inflicting ‘the world’s worst humanitarian disaster,’ in line with the United Nations. In response to nameless sources, six-figure sums had been supplied for attendance and geo-tagged posts … … Saudi Arabia has been spending billions to vary its picture within the west, however that is certain to be the costliest marketing campaign but. In a sequence of Instagram tales posted by transgender mannequin @teddy_quinlivan, it was revealed that fellow mannequin @emrata had turned down the journey, evidently conscious of the nation’s human rights disaster. ‘It is very important to me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community, freedom of expression and the right to a free press. I hope coming forward on this brings more attention to the injustices happening there,’ stated Ratajkowski in an announcement to Food regimen Prada.

Sadly, not all shared the identical sentiments. There are just too many attendees to call.”

Whoa. Too many attendees to call… no kidding!!

The entire thing is kind of a bit to absorb, nevertheless it’s very clear a LOT of persons are rightfully very pissed off at a LOT of celebs after this weekend. And say what you’ll about influencers getting paid to advertise shady (or silly) merchandise on their IG web page or no matter, nevertheless it goes to a different degree when the factor they’re selling is a notoriously harmful and lethal authorities, ya know?!

Anyhow, what do U take into consideration this controversy, Perezcious readers? Are folks proper to be mad as hell at celebs over stuff like this?! We wanna know what U take into consideration this loopy story!! Sound OFF within the feedback (under)…