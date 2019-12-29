Software Sudheer movie review and rating: This is what audience and critics say about the film

High 6 males’s well being information













Director P Rajasekhar Reddy’s Telugu film Software program Sudheer starring Sudigali Sudheer and Dhanya Balakrishnan, has acquired combined critiques and ranking from the viewers and movie critics.

Software program Sudheer is a romantic comedy film. Director P Rajasekhar Reddy has written the script and dialogues for the film, which has been produced by Sekhar Raju underneath the banner Sekhara Artwork Creations. The flick has acquired a U/A certificates from the censor board and its runtime is 1.58 hours.

Software program Sudheer story: Chandu (Sudigali Sudheer) is a software program engineer who falls in love with Swathi (Dhanya Balakrishna). Simply once they determine to marry, issues take a U-Flip and the couple finds out that Chandu has an issue along with his horoscope and may get killed at any second. What occurs subsequent kinds the crux of the story.

Evaluation: The primary half of the movie has been designed nicely and has some fascinating scenes, However it’s the second half the place issues go down because the proceedings lose their grip. Sudigali Sudheer and Dhanya Balakrishnan have delivered good performing. Nassar, Sayaji Shinde and others have additionally executed justice to their roles. Nonetheless, its manufacturing values usually are not upto the mark, say the viewers and critics.

Software program SudheerTwitter

Software program Sudheer film assessment: We convey you some viewers and critics’ critiques and rankings shared on Twitter and a few film portals.

123telugu.com Score: 2.5

Software program Sudheer is an efficient launchpad for Sudigali Sudheer and he proves his mettle as a solo hero along with his spectacular dances and efficiency. The primary half of the movie is sweet however issues fall flat within the second half and make an excellent script gone mistaken form of a state of affairs. The anticipated comedy is lacking because the story is severe and has a social angle in direction of the top. When you ignore the primary twenty minutes within the second half, the movie may be given a shot however don’t anticipate something thrilling because the movie is devoid of all that and ends as a criminal offense thriller in the long run.

Siddharth @withsiddhu

Watched #SoftwareSudheer. good begin for the @sudheeranand anna..film was entertaining and specifically sudheer anna dance congrats and All the perfect for subsequent films anna � �

SURESH Okay @alwaySuresh

#SoftwareSudheer Good startup for @SudigaIiSudheer for his movie profession…and likewise specifically His DANCE mind-blowing undoubtedly he’s in prime 5 in dance @DhanyaBee is sweet @SekharaArt My Score three.5/5

Deepika @JayaDeepika45

One of many main spotlight on this film is the sleek dance of Sudheer and superior efficiency of the lead actors.Chemistry between Dhanya and Sudheer was cute onscreen and she or he supoorted him very nicely. The film has comedy, dance, fights and a social challenge #SoftwareSudheer Sudigali Sudheer and Dhanya Balakrishna garu carried all the film on their shoulders and delivered unbelievable pure efficiency. This film is a watch feast for Sudigali Sudheer followers. Go watch it solely in theatres #SudigaliSudheer #dhanyabalakrishna #SoftwareSudher #SudigaliSudheer dance was simply thoughts blowing tremendous response in theaters. Second half was very good #dhanyabalakrishna @sudheeranand #SudigaliSudheer excelled in performing and dance in #SoftwareSudheer and it exhibits on display screen…he simply stole it from everybody. He and #dhanyabalakrishna garu made a cute pair and she or he acted very nicely. Your entire film revolves round her character

Geetha Madhuri FC @GeethaMadhuriFC

Simply watched #SoftwareSudheer. Film is superior. Superior performing by @sudheeranand. Wishing #SudigaliSudheer to get increasingly alternatives in future and proceed his success in the identical means. The perfect ex for Hardwork pays off to you. @DhanyaBee Your performing was additionally good.

Captain Kane @SteadyTheShip