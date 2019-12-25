Solar Eclipse 2019: Date, Time, Visibility, How To Watch, Where To Watch

Photo voltaic Eclipse 26 Dec 2019: Photo voltaic eclipse will final for over three hours.

New Delhi:

A partial photo voltaic eclipse will likely be seen in some components of India and the world on December 26, Thursday. A Photo voltaic eclipse is a pure phenomenon that takes place when the Moon comes between the Solar and the Earth. This 12 months’s partial photo voltaic eclipse is an annular photo voltaic eclipse, the place the Solar seems as a hoop (annulus) across the Moon. The Nationwide Aeronautics and Area Administration or NASA has suggested to not take a look at the solar straight on the time of the photo voltaic eclipse as it could completely trigger injury to the eyes.

In response to Norway-based website timeanddate.com, the photo voltaic eclipse would begin in Saudi Arabia, transfer throughout southern components of India, and finish within the Pacific outdoors of the Philippines. Whereas solely the folks inside the path of annularity will see the ring of fireplace, billions of individuals throughout southern Asia can see a partial photo voltaic eclipse, it stated.

Date of Partial Photo voltaic Eclipse in December 2019: December 26

Time of Partial Photo voltaic Eclipse in December 2019: Photo voltaic eclipse will start at eight:20:08 am and finish at 11:29:10 am

The place To See Partial Photo voltaic Eclipse In India: Elements of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will see an annular photo voltaic eclipse on December 26.

The place To See Partial Photo voltaic Eclipse In World: Other than India the eclipse will likely be seen in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands and Guam.

Easy methods to Watch Eclipse in December 2019:

Photo voltaic Eclipse must be watched solely with particular viewing glasses as taking a look at it with bare eye could cause retinal injury.