Solar eclipse 2019: Temples shut, Muslims offer special ‘namaz’ on celestial eve

Whereas Hindu temples down South had been closed on account of the photo voltaic eclipse, Muslims provided particular namaz (prayers) in mosques on Thursday, December 26. Elements of India together with Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu witnessed a photo voltaic eclipse on Thursday, December 26. The Astronomical Society of India acknowledged that the eclipse can be seen as a ‘Ring of Fireplace’ in few components of southern India and partial in the remainder of the nation.

Temples closed 9 hours earlier than photo voltaic eclipse

Tirupati templewikimedia commons

The well-known Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh was closed round 11 pm on Wednesday, December 25 on the eve of the photo voltaic eclipse. The temple will re-open after the tip of the photo voltaic eclipse on Thursday afternoon, December 26.

In line with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the richest temple, the abode of Lord Venkateswara was closed 9 hours earlier than the start of the photo voltaic eclipse. A number of rituals scheduled on the temple had been additionally cancelled.

Different temples underneath TTD had been additionally shut on the account of the celestial occasion. Historical temples of Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanoor, Lord Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srinivasa Mangapuram and different TTD temples in and round Tirupati had been closed.

Salat-ul-Kusoof carried out in Mosques

A Ugyhur Muslim worshiper prays contained in the Kashgar Idgah mosqueReuters

Muslims provided particular namaz known as Salat-ul-Kusoof on the event of photo voltaic eclipse. Whereas nearly all of women and men provided the prayers individually at properties, prayers had been additionally provided in congregations at few mosques. A number of individuals provided prayers at Masjid-e-Mohammedia and Masjid Islamic Centre in Hyderabad, Masjid E Khadria in Bengaluru.

Imams who led the prayers quoted the saying of the Prophet Muhammad that photo voltaic and lunar eclipses are amongst quite a few indicators of Allah, which he makes use of to remind his servants in order that they’ll return to him in repentance.

Levels of the eclipse

When the moon is on the identical path between earth and solar, it’s going to cowl the centre of the solar, which can end in a hoop of fireplace being seen. The planetarium has arrange 5 telescopes to venture the solar’s picture on to a display screen in order that viewers can comply with all of the levels of the eclipse.

“Image of the sun produced by a telescope fitted with a special filter known as HI filter will be displayed on an LCD (liquid crystal display) monitor,” famous Galgali. He warned that whether or not the solar’s disc (floor) is wholly or partially seen, viewing it with the bare eye throughout the occasion is dangerous as its sharp rays could injury the organ.

The institute has additionally arrange a welder glass by means of which the eclipsed solar might be seen immediately. A poster on the basics of a photo voltaic eclipse has additionally been placed on show to coach the general public on the pure phenomenon.

“Models to explain the circumstances of an eclipse will be demonstrated and explained,” added Galgali. Owing to house constraints within the open space of the planetarium within the metropolis centre, the variety of guests can be restricted, with choice to college students.

The eclipse can even be seen over Kodagu, and Mangaluru within the southern state, apart from Kasargod and Palakkad within the neighbouring Kerala state.

“Rural people at Kutta, a tiny village in Kodagu district within the southern state, will be capable to witness the photo voltaic spectacle 99-100 per cent as it’s situated in an excellent setting at 12.94 diploma latitude and 77.61 diploma longitude.

“Hordes of astronomers, astrophysicists, students and astrologers have descended on Kutta to study the solar eclipse in Kayamani area of the village as it is located at the right spot for clear visibility,” a district official instructed IANS on telephone.

The districts’ Vijnana Parishat (Science Membership) has organized particular glasses for college students to view the eclipse in an open floor. “The viewing, however, depends on the sky being clear as morning clouds may play a dampener,” the official quipped.