Solar Eclipse: Delhi’s Birla Mandir, Karnataka’s Sai Baba Temple Shut

Photo voltaic Eclipse: The portals of Birla Mandir in Delhi are closed on Thursday on account of Surya Grahan.

Hubli, Karnataka:

The Sai Baba temple in Karnataka was closed on account of a photo voltaic eclipse on Thursday. The devotees sang “Hanuman Chalisa” contained in the temple earlier than the eclipse.

The portals of Birla Mandir in Delhi additionally remained closed on Thursday. The doorways had been closed after an “aarti” was carried out on Wednesday night, 12 hours earlier than the eclipse.

Equally, the doorways of temples in Varanasi had been closed for 12 hours. The portals of temples had been closed yesterday at eight:20 pm after a puja was carried out.

A number of components of the nation, together with Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi, witnessed the eclipse on Thursday morning, which is claimed to be the final of the last decade.

The photo voltaic eclipse, which happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Solar, started at round eight:17 am and continued until 10:57 am on Thursday.