Solar Eclipse Watchers Should Use Safe Viewing Equipment: Astronaut

Kolkata:

When the annular photo voltaic eclipse takes place on December 26, sky-watchers ought to use secure viewing tools and correct methods to view the celestial occasion because the infrared and ultraviolet rays of the Solar may cause extreme retinal injury, a senior astronomer has stated.

A photo voltaic eclipse happens when the Moon passes between Earth and the Solar, thereby completely or partly obscuring the Solar for a viewer on Earth.

An annular photo voltaic eclipse takes place when the moon’s obvious diameter is smaller than that of the solar’s and it blocks many of the solar’s mild. This causes the solar to appear like a hoop (annulus) of fireplace, Debiprosad Duari, the Director, Analysis and Tutorial of MP Birla Institute of Basic Analysis, MP Birla Planetarium, stated.

Partial phases of the photo voltaic eclipse can be seen from all around the nation in various magnitude relying upon the geographical place.

One shouldn’t look on to the Solar for even a little bit interval with out correct safety. Even when 99 per cent of the floor of the Solar is roofed by the moon throughout partial eclipse, the remaining mild continues to be intense sufficient to wreck the attention, Mr Duari instructed PTI.

Correct photo voltaic filters with licensed acceptable optical density towards radiation, that are secure to the eyes, must be utilized in entrance optical units and the bare eye, he stated.

Aluminised mylar movies of authorized thickness and transmissivity coated with black polymer are the most secure to be used in photo voltaic goggles that one usually makes use of for eclipse viewing, he stated.

Welders’ glass, ‘quantity 14’, is a secure materials for use as photo voltaic filter, the researcher stated.

In accordance with him, the very best technique to view the photo voltaic eclipse can be to make use of a pinhole digicam or a telescopic projection on an acceptable floor.

Use of unsafe filters like smoked glass, polarising filter, solar glasses, photographic impartial density filters, color movies aren’t suggested to view the photo voltaic phenomenon, he stated.

Thursday’s eclipse can be seen in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.