Soldier Cremated With Full Military Honours in Maharashtra

Sandip Raghunath Sawant is survived by his spouse and a child woman

Pune:

The final rites of Indian Military soldier Naik Sandip Raghunath Sawant, who was killed in a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir, had been carried out at his native village in Maharashtra’s Satara district on Friday.

The funeral, held with navy honours at Mundhe village, was attended by locals and political leaders who paid floral tributes to the martyred soldier.

Naik Sandip Raghunath Sawant, 29, and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar, 25, had been killed when the Military foiled an infiltration bid by closely armed terrorists alongside the Line of Management (LoC) at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday.

With slogans of “Sandip Sawant Amar Rahe”, “vande mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, folks bid adieu to the soldier, whose toddler daughter was additionally current on the funeral.

Paid homage to Martyr Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath at Pune Airport. The Jawan was from Satara district, village munde who obtained Martyred as safety forces foiled a significant infiltration bid by terrorists alongside the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. pic.twitter.com/hpE9akn5RQ – MLA SUNIL TINGRE (@suniltingre) January 2, 2020

The useless soldier is survived by his spouse and a child woman. He had come house for his daughter’s naming ceremony, having returned to his posting simply 15 days in the past, one of many deceased soldier’s relations had stated.

Other than district officers, Member of Parliament from Satara Srinivas Patil and different native politicians attended the funeral.

