Soldier Cremated With State Honours, 3-Month-Old Daughter Lights Pyre

Ranjit Salaria was among the many 5 troopers who had been buried alive in a checkpost.

Gurdaspur:

The final rites of Military soldier Ranjit Singh Salaria, who was among the many 5 troopers killed after being hit by an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir, had been carried out with army honours at his native village in Punjab on Friday.

Coronary heart-rending scenes had been witnessed on the cremation floor because the funeral pyre of the 26-year-old soldier was lit by his three-month-old daughter, Pari.

The soldier was but to fulfill his daughter as he was on responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir when Pari was born in December final 12 months, his father Harbans Singh stated.

As Ranjit Salaria’s mortal stays reached Sidhpur village, a number of locals who had gathered to pay tributes raised slogans like ”Ranjit Singh amar rahe”.

Military officers introduced a guard of honour to the soldier. Subedar Main Ravi Kumar stated that Mr Salaria was among the many 5 troopers, who had been buried alive in a checkpost after being hit by an avalanche in Macchal sector of north Kashmir on Tuesday.

All 5 personnel had been pulled out of the avalanche particles. Regardless of greatest efforts, Salaria succumbed to excessive hypothermia, he stated.

A lot of folks from numerous walks of life, together with senior military and civil officers attended the funeral ceremony.

“I am really feeling proud on the martyrdom of my son as he died for the country,” Harbans Singh stated, including that his son had acquired married final 12 months.