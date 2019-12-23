Soldiers and MPs should no longer swear allegiance to the Queen

By Charlotte Karp For Day by day Mail Australia

Australian Republic Motion chairman Peter FitzSimons mentioned Australian MPs and troopers should not swear allegiance to the Queen

Troopers and MPs ought to cease swearing allegiance to the Queen as a result of she is a ‘overseas monarch’, republicans say.

Australian Republic Motion chairman Peter FitzSimons raised the problem in a parliamentary inquiry into nationhood, nationwide identification and democracy in October – and doubled down on his stance in a newspaper interview this weekend.

In a submission to parliament, Mr FitzSimons identified that MPs, diggers and judges aren’t required to make a pledge to Australia.

‘Most Australians can be shocked and dissatisfied to be taught that their elected member of parliament just isn’t required to pledge any allegiance to them or the nation,’ he mentioned.

‘It’s past query that the allegiance of parliamentarians, judges and members of the Australian Defence Power lie with Australia and its folks first.

‘Why should they be compelled to proceed to make pledges of allegiance to a overseas monarch of a former colonial energy over and above the folks of Australia?’

He additionally mentioned pledging allegiance to the Queen ‘turns into much more ludicrous’ in wake of the parliamentary twin citizenship revelations that shocked parliament in 2018.

‘Regardless of a variety of parliamentarians being referred to the Excessive Court docket or compelled to resign for holding British Citizenship, upon re-assuming workplace they have been required to swear allegiance to Her Majesty the Queen of the UK.’

Twelve parliamentarians misplaced their seats fearing they have been twin British residents and unable to symbolize the Australian folks beneath part 44 of the Structure.

Mr FitzSimons mentioned referendum is required to alter the oaths of parliamentarians, however oaths taken by troopers could possibly be modified instantly (inventory picture of Australian troopers in Brisbane)

Mr FitzSimons highlighted the truth that new Australian residents pledge an ‘unequivocal allegiance to Australia and its folks’ when federal parliamentarians don’t.

He mentioned a referendum is required to alter the oaths of parliamentarians, however oaths taken by troopers could possibly be modified instantly.

He advised The Australian: ‘In lots of respects, this is able to merely be sure that the oath being taken by members of the Australian Defence Power displays the allegiance they already reveal in uniform every single day – a dedication to the Australian folks.’