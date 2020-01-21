Soldiers Carry Pregnant Woman For 6 Km On Cot In Chhattisgarh

CRPF males carried the ladies on a cot for over 6 Kilometres.

Raipur:

A CRPF workforce on Tuesday rescued a pregnant girl from a distant Chhattisgarh village and carried her on a cot for over 6 Kilometres to get her admitted to a hospital, officers mentioned.

They mentioned a squad of the 85th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Drive (CRPF) was out on patrol once they got here throughout an anticipating girl within the Padeda village of Bijapur district.

The girl was in ache and the locals advised the CRPF males that she urgently required medical care.

The patrol workforce had some first assist medicines with them however they weren’t enough to alleviate the lady’s ache and therefore it was instantly determined to carry her in a cot and take her to a hospital, they mentioned.

The personnel carried her for over 6 kms on a mud observe to succeed in the street from the place she was transferred to a car.

Officers mentioned the lady, recognized as Ms Boodi, was later admitted to the federal government hospital at Bijapur district headquarters the place she is below commentary of docs.